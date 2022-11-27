PM Modi awestruck by Sircilla weaver's G20 logo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday by praising the skill of a handloom weaver in Sircilla, who presented the former, a cloth weaved with the logo of India’s G20 presidency, along with a hand-written letter.

“Veldi Hariprasad Garu, a weaver brother from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, has sent me a self-woven G20 logo. I was amazed to see this precious gift. Hariprasad Ji has such a mastery over his skills that it attracts everyone towards him. Along with his self-woven G20 logo, Hariprasad Ji has sent me a letter. He says that hosting G20 Summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he has made this logo with his own hands. He inherited this talent from his father and today he is passionately practicing it,” the prime minister said.

Modi went on to explain that he had launched the G20 logo and website of India’s presidency for the summit, and that the logo was selected through a public contest.

Expressing his awe over the way people like Hariprasad living in a district in Telangana were able to connect themselves with G20 Summit, he said that many people like him from across the country have written to him saying that they were very proud about the country hosting the G20 Summit next year.

The prime minister then went on to read the letters he has received from some people on India’s G20 presidency.

