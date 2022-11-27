Home Nation

PM Modi awestruck by Sircilla weaver's G20 logo

Modi went on to explain that he had launched the G20 logo and website of India’s presidency for the summit, and that the logo was selected through a public contest.

Published: 27th November 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

PM on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address praising the handloom weaver in Sircilla

PM on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address praising the handloom weaver in Sircilla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday by praising the skill of a handloom weaver in Sircilla, who presented the former, a cloth weaved with the logo of India’s G20 presidency, along with a hand-written letter.

“Veldi Hariprasad Garu, a weaver brother from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, has sent me a self-woven G20 logo. I was amazed to see this precious gift. Hariprasad Ji has such a mastery over his skills that it attracts everyone towards him. Along with his self-woven G20 logo, Hariprasad Ji has sent me a letter. He says that hosting G20 Summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he has made this logo with his own hands. He inherited this talent from his father and today he is passionately practicing it,” the prime minister said.

Modi went on to explain that he had launched the G20 logo and website of India’s presidency for the summit, and that the logo was selected through a public contest.

Expressing his awe over the way people like Hariprasad living in a district in Telangana were able to connect themselves with G20 Summit, he said that many people like him from across the country have written to him saying that they were very proud about the country hosting the G20 Summit next year.

The prime minister then went on to read the letters he has received from some people on India’s G20 presidency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Mann ki baat handloom weaver Sircilla G20
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp