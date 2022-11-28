900-metre tunnel to shorten travel to Chardham by three hrours

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Buoyed by the record rush of devotees this year in the recently concluded Chardham Yatra, the state government has stepped up preparations for next year’s yatra. It has already launched an action plan towards further augmenting infrastructure and enhancing connectivity in Chardham.

Work on a 900-metre-long tunnel connecting Badrinath and Kedarnath will begin next month. Once operational, the tunnel will reduce the travel distance for devotees by three hours. Minister of Tourism and Culture, Satpal Maharaj said, “The journey between Kedarnath and Badrinath will become even easier in the coming days. Pilgrims will not have to go through long hill winding paths to go from one dham to another.”

“Keeping in mind the facilities of pilgrims from India and abroad coming to visit the Chardham, the construction of this tunnel will save time, money as well as strengthen the security system of the pilgrims”, Maharaj added.

According to the Public Works Department National Highway, a deadline has been set to complete the work within two and a half years. Preparations have been intensified to connect Kedarnath Highway with Badrinath Highway through bypass tunnel to free Rudraprayag city from the load of external vehicles.

With the approval from the Ministry of Forest and Environment, the contract between the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India and the Public Works Department NH is also in the final stages. An amount of Rs 1.56 billion has also been approved by the Government of India for this entire project.

Under this plan, the work of the first phase was completed by the BRO, in which the Jawadi bypass and bridge were constructed on the Mandakini River, now in the second phase, a tunnel of about 900 meters long will be built.

