Assam lifts travel curbs on Meghalaya  

Published: 28th November 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard near a forest office, a day after it was vandalised and burnt down by miscreants at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  As Shillong limps back to normalcy, Assam on Sunday lifted its travel advisory 
to Meghalaya.The popular tourists’ destination had been on the boil for three days after the incident of firing on the interstate border on Tuesday left six persons, including five Meghalaya villagers, dead.

During the protests in Shillong, the miscreants had torched an Assam-registered SUV, partially damaged some others by pelting stones and attacked the police, including women personnel.

An inspector of Customs and Central Excise, who was in the hill station for training, was also attacked.

After observing that Shillong did not witness any untoward incident since Friday, the Assam police on Sunday allowed all modes of vehicles to travel to Shillong and other areas of Meghalaya much to the relief of people stranded in both states.

Police escorts were provided wherever it was needed. There was no restriction on the movement of vehicles in Meghalaya.

