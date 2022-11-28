Assam student jumps off building to escape ragging, critical

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A student of the Dibrugarh University in Assam was grievously injured after he had jumped off a two-storey building to escape torture during ragging.

The victim, Anand Sharma, is now admitted at the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh and stated to be critical.

The first semester post-graduate commerce student was tortured, physically as well as mentally, by some senior students and a former student union leader at a hostel of the university.

The university authority lodged an FIR with the police naming four students – Dibyajyoti Gogoi, Subhrajit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, Kalyan Dutta – and former leader of the post-graduate students’ union Rahul Chetry. The police arrested three of them.

“From the information received from the hostel warden, we came to know that he (Anand Sharma) was mentally and physically assaulted from 4:30 pm of 26.11.2022 till the morning of 27.11 2022,” the FIR read.

Further, it said the assailants threatened to kill the victim.

“As informed by Anand Sharma, at around 10:30 am on 27.11.2022, he, on the pretext of going to the bathroom, jumped off the 2nd floor of the hostel building to save himself from the extreme mental and physical torture and sustained grievous injury,” the FIR further read.

The university authority temporarily expelled the four students named in the FIR and decided not to give access to Chetry to the varsity premises without prior permission. Eighteen other students were evicted from the hostel.

Anand’s mother Sarita Sharma also lodged an FIR with the police alleging that the students involved in ragging had tortured him and attempted to kill him. She alleged he had been subjected to ragging for the past four months.

“We had earlier lodged a complaint with the university authority but no action was taken against the culprits. If action were taken, my son would not have been in ICU,” she said.

The incident drew the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & follow-up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging,” he tweeted.

It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & followup action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care.

Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2022

