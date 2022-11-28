Home Nation

Assam student jumps off building to escape ragging, critical

Anand’s mother Sarita lodged an FIR with the police alleging that the students involved in ragging had tortured him and attempted to kill him.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ragging

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A student of the Dibrugarh University in Assam was grievously injured after he had jumped off a two-storey building to escape torture during ragging.

The victim, Anand Sharma, is now admitted at the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh and stated to be critical.

The first semester post-graduate commerce student was tortured, physically as well as mentally, by some senior students and a former student union leader at a hostel of the university. 

The university authority lodged an FIR with the police naming four students – Dibyajyoti Gogoi, Subhrajit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, Kalyan Dutta – and former leader of the post-graduate students’ union Rahul Chetry. The police arrested three of them. 

“From the information received from the hostel warden, we came to know that he (Anand Sharma) was mentally and physically assaulted from 4:30 pm of 26.11.2022 till the morning of 27.11 2022,” the FIR read.

Further, it said the assailants threatened to kill the victim.

“As informed by Anand Sharma, at around 10:30 am on 27.11.2022, he, on the pretext of going to the bathroom, jumped off the 2nd floor of the hostel building to save himself from the extreme mental and physical torture and sustained grievous injury,” the FIR further read.

The university authority temporarily expelled the four students named in the FIR and decided not to give access to Chetry to the varsity premises without prior permission. Eighteen other students were evicted from the hostel.

Anand’s mother Sarita Sharma also lodged an FIR with the police alleging that the students involved in ragging had tortured him and attempted to kill him. She alleged he had been subjected to ragging for the past four months. 

“We had earlier lodged a complaint with the university authority but no action was taken against the culprits. If action were taken, my son would not have been in ICU,” she said.

The incident drew the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & follow-up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging,” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dibrugarh University ragging Himanta Biswa Sharma
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp