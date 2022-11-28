Bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' to start today

Home Nation

The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment, it

Published: 28th November 2022

This is the first exercise in the series of AUSTRA HIND with participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies. (Photo | Twitter, PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bilateral training exercise between armies of India and Australia will kick-start in Rajasthan on Monday, the defence ministry here said.

The 'Austra Hind 22' exercise will be conducted till December 11. The ministry said it will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

"Bilateral training exercise 'AUSTRA HIND 22' between contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army is scheduled to take place at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (Rajasthan) from November 28 to December 11, 2022.

This is the first exercise in the series of AUSTRA HIND with participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies," the ministry had said in a statement on Sunday.

The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment, it said.

The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate, the ministry said.

This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at company and platoon level for neutralising hostile threats.

"Training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons, including snipers, surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness apart from casualty management, casualty evacuation and planning logistics at battalion/ company level are also planned," it added.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills and raiding a hostile target.

The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, will further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia, the ministry said.

