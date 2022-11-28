Dalit girl raped in UP's Pratapgarh

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A 15-year-old Dalit girl has been allegedly raped by two minors of her village in Pratapgarh District, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone out for defecation on Saturday night when the two minor accused, aged 14 and 17 years, from the Jethwara village of the district, forcibly raped her, Station House Officer (SHO), Ajit Shukla said.

The girl, on returning home, informed her relatives about the incident and they took her to the police station on Sunday and filed a complaint, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been filed under the relevant sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the girl was sent for a medical examination.

Action will be taken on the basis of the medical examination report and statement, the SHO added.

PRATAPGARH: A 15-year-old Dalit girl has been allegedly raped by two minors of her village in Pratapgarh District, police said on Monday. The girl had gone out for defecation on Saturday night when the two minor accused, aged 14 and 17 years, from the Jethwara village of the district, forcibly raped her, Station House Officer (SHO), Ajit Shukla said. The girl, on returning home, informed her relatives about the incident and they took her to the police station on Sunday and filed a complaint, he said. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been filed under the relevant sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the girl was sent for a medical examination. Action will be taken on the basis of the medical examination report and statement, the SHO added.