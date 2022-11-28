‘Library man’ of Jharkhand gets PM’s pat

Home Nation

Kacchap has set up 24 libraries on his own at as many locations in Kolhan Division of Jharkhand.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat mOdialso talked about Sanjay Kachhap, also known as the ‘Library Man’ of Jharkhand, who is on a mission to extend academic support to the underprivileged children. Kacchap has set up 24 libraries on his own at as many locations in Kolhan Division of Jharkhand. State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon conferred him with the title of ‘Library Man’.

A story about Kacchap – ‘Meet Sanjay Kachhap, the ‘Library Man’ for underprivileged in Jharkhand’s hinterland’ was published in The Sunday Standard first on September 19, 2021. Kachhap struggled to be a graduate, but it only gaded him to ensure that poor don’t have suffer from lack of access to books. 

