Mumbai Diary

For Bharat Jodo Yatra, all former ministers and senior leaders of Congress have been given specific responsibilities.

Published: 28th November 2022 09:06 AM

Rahul gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with author Harsh Mander during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Patole walks with Rahul, earns ‘A+ grade’
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was on a sticky wicket after change in guard of national Congress president, but Patole strengthened his position by walking with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patole is the only senior Congress leader who walked with Rahul Gandhi for more than 370 kilometres in Maharashtra. Though the 59-year-old Patole could not match Rahul’s speed, but he left an impression on Rahul for his work for the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi was so impressed with his planning and arrangement for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, he gave A+ mark to Maharashtra Congress leaders. 

Guests upset as Raut refuses to foot bill
For Bharat Jodo Yatra, all former ministers and senior leaders of Congress have been given specific responsibilities. When the Yatra entered in Wasim -Vidarbha, former energy minister Nitin Raut had  to book hotel rooms for Congress dignitaries and guests walking with Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, in Akola, Raut categorically told the hotel that he will not bear the costs of food and beverage of guests and asked to charge them directly. Many guests were surprised with the half-hearted arrangement and said when Congress was in power, Raut enjoyed all the services but when it came to party service he has shown his true nature. 

CM worried over BJP leaders’ move
BJP’s decision of entrusting senior union ministers to Lok Sabha constituencies held by Shinde camp has raised some eyebrows. In Kalyan Dombivali, Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde is elected minister but the union ministers have started campaigning in his constituency for BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Same with Kolhapur, where union minister Jyotirdtya Scindia came for a two-day tour. Shinde has expressed his concerns about BJP’s secret plan whether they want to wrestle these constituencies from Shinde camp or poach the sitting members only. multiple plans.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

