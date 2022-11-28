Home Nation

One killed, 12 hurt after bridge caves in at Maha railway station

The injured were taken to Ballarpur Rural Hospital, from where some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital. 

Published: 28th November 2022 07:46 AM

The bridge after part of it collapsed at Balharshah station on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 48-year-old woman died and 12 people were injured when a part of a foot over-bridge caved in at Balharshah railway station in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday.“Of the two seriously injured, 48-year-old Neelima Rangari  died at a private hospital while undergoing treatment and another person is in the intensive care unit there,” Chandrapur district collector Vinay Gowda told PTI.

The incident happened when several passengers were on their way to board a Pune-bound train. Many of them fell on the railway track from a height of about 20 feet when a part of the pre-cast slab of the pedestrian bridge connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, the Central Railway stated. The remaining part of the bridge is intact, the statement added. 

The injured were taken to Ballarpur Rural Hospital, from where some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital. The Railways announced ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. 

