Pandit staff stir in J&K enters 200th day 

About 5,000 Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package since 2010 and posted in Valley have been on strike and not attending their official duties since May 12. 

Published: 28th November 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The protest by Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package entered 200th day on Sunday with the striking employees demanding relocation to Jammu citing security concerns in the Valley in view of continued targeted killings by militants.

Rubon Saproo president All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir said that the employees would continue their stir till their one point demand ie., relocation to Jammu is not agreed upon by the government.

He said in view of the continued targeted attacks by militants on Pandits and other minority community members in the Valley, there is fear among the Pandit employees and they don’t want to serve in the Valley by risking their lives.

About 5,000 Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package since 2010 and posted in Valley have been on strike and not attending their official duties since May 12. 

