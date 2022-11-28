Home Nation

SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools

The petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools, the top court said.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 02:56 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

The top court also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

