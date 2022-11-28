Shinde faction hits back at Uddhav, threatens to reveal  ‘khokhe in fridge’

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMB AI: Responding to ‘khokhe sarkar’ remark, Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has threatened Uddhav Thackeray with revealing all details about ‘khokhe’ in the fridge box and where it has gone.

Opposition, particularly Uddhav Thackeray factions have cornered the Shinde camp over Khokhe Sarkar’s jibe. Khokhe means immoral money. It was alleged that BJP paid Rs 50 crore to each of Eknath Shinde’s 41 MLAs who overthrew Uddhav Thackeray’s government. This operation lotus has been referred to as ‘khokhe, and the incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government as a ‘khokhe sarkar.’

Uddhav Thackeray, addressing the public rally in Vidarbha, said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is infamous as “khokhe sarkar.” He said, “Even Bachchu Kadu , an independent MLA, said that at weddings and social gatherings, people talk about the khokhe joke, and that this is inappropriate, humiliating, and damaging to the image he has carved over the last several years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there is a limit to ridiculing anyone. He asserted that they will no longer tolerate such low level and damaging remarks against their government.

“We will also probe where the khokhe went through the fridge box? We will reveal all the details about it. Has the boxes from the container gone through the fridge boxes? The entire state of Maharashtra knows who can take these boxes and is capable of doing so.

One day, all things will come into the limelight,” Shinde warned. The Shinde camp claimed that Uddhav Thackeray used to take and transport money (Kokhe) through refrigerator boxes at secure locations. Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar alleged that one day they will also reveal who has taken money through the fridge box.

“There is a limit to lying about Khokhe? We have not taken a single penny from anyone. Uddhav Thackeray has lost his government due to his own fault; therefore, he has been making such baseless allegations against us,” Kesarkar said. Earlier, the Shinde camp also alleged that if anyone calls them khokhe sarkar, then they may file defamation cases against them.

MUMB AI: Responding to ‘khokhe sarkar’ remark, Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has threatened Uddhav Thackeray with revealing all details about ‘khokhe’ in the fridge box and where it has gone. Opposition, particularly Uddhav Thackeray factions have cornered the Shinde camp over Khokhe Sarkar’s jibe. Khokhe means immoral money. It was alleged that BJP paid Rs 50 crore to each of Eknath Shinde’s 41 MLAs who overthrew Uddhav Thackeray’s government. This operation lotus has been referred to as ‘khokhe, and the incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government as a ‘khokhe sarkar.’ Uddhav Thackeray, addressing the public rally in Vidarbha, said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is infamous as “khokhe sarkar.” He said, “Even Bachchu Kadu , an independent MLA, said that at weddings and social gatherings, people talk about the khokhe joke, and that this is inappropriate, humiliating, and damaging to the image he has carved over the last several years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there is a limit to ridiculing anyone. He asserted that they will no longer tolerate such low level and damaging remarks against their government. “We will also probe where the khokhe went through the fridge box? We will reveal all the details about it. Has the boxes from the container gone through the fridge boxes? The entire state of Maharashtra knows who can take these boxes and is capable of doing so. One day, all things will come into the limelight,” Shinde warned. The Shinde camp claimed that Uddhav Thackeray used to take and transport money (Kokhe) through refrigerator boxes at secure locations. Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar alleged that one day they will also reveal who has taken money through the fridge box. “There is a limit to lying about Khokhe? We have not taken a single penny from anyone. Uddhav Thackeray has lost his government due to his own fault; therefore, he has been making such baseless allegations against us,” Kesarkar said. Earlier, the Shinde camp also alleged that if anyone calls them khokhe sarkar, then they may file defamation cases against them.