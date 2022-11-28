Home Nation

Shinde faction hits back at Uddhav, threatens to reveal  ‘khokhe in fridge’

Opposition, particularly Uddhav Thackeray factions have cornered the Shinde camp over Khokhe Sarkar’s jibe. Khokhe means immoral money.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMB AI:  Responding to ‘khokhe sarkar’ remark, Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has threatened Uddhav Thackeray with revealing all details about ‘khokhe’ in the fridge box and where it has gone.

Opposition, particularly Uddhav Thackeray factions have cornered the Shinde camp over Khokhe Sarkar’s jibe. Khokhe means immoral money. It was alleged that BJP paid Rs 50 crore to each of Eknath Shinde’s 41 MLAs who overthrew Uddhav Thackeray’s government. This operation lotus has been referred to as ‘khokhe, and the incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government as a ‘khokhe sarkar.’ 

Uddhav Thackeray, addressing the public rally in Vidarbha, said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is infamous as “khokhe sarkar.” He said, “Even Bachchu Kadu , an independent MLA, said that at weddings and social gatherings, people talk about the khokhe joke, and that this is inappropriate, humiliating, and damaging to the image he has carved over the last several years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there is a limit to ridiculing anyone. He asserted that they will no longer tolerate such low level and damaging remarks against their government.

“We will also probe where the khokhe went through the fridge box? We will reveal all the details about it. Has the boxes from the container gone through the fridge boxes? The entire state of Maharashtra knows who can take these boxes and is capable of doing so.

One day, all things will come into the limelight,” Shinde warned. The Shinde camp claimed that Uddhav Thackeray used to take and transport money (Kokhe) through refrigerator boxes at secure locations. Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar alleged that one day they will also reveal who has taken money through the fridge box.

“There is a limit to lying about Khokhe? We have not taken a single penny from anyone. Uddhav Thackeray has lost his government due to his own fault; therefore, he has been making such baseless allegations against us,” Kesarkar said. Earlier, the Shinde camp also alleged that if anyone calls them khokhe sarkar, then they may file defamation cases against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
khokhe sarkar Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp