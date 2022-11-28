Teen mauled to death by leopard in Uttarakhand's Tehri

By PTI

NEW TEHRI: A 13-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a forest officer said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 6 pm in the Ghansali area, range officer Pradeep Chauhan said.

Arnav Chand was returning home after playing with his friends when the leopard attacked him and dragged him to a nearby forest, he said.

The road that the boy had taken is lined on either side with thick bushes behind which the leopard might have been hiding, he said.

Forest personnel launched a search operation along with the villagers and recovered the teen's body from a forest, about one km from his home, at around 2 am on Monday, Chauhan said.

Strong resentment prevailing among villagers following the incident.

A cage has been put up in the forest and a patrol team has been deployed to trap the leopard, Chauhan said.

