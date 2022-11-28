Home Nation

'Treasure of infinite love', says Rahul Gandhi on piggy bank offered to him during Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a video tweeted by the former Congress president, Yashraj Parmar is seen walking with him and heard saying he likes Gandhi because he takes everyone along.

Published: 28th November 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Boy offers piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Rahul Gandhi Twitter)

Boy offers piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Rahul Gandhi Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood after a boy gave his piggy bank to him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video tweeted by the former Congress president, Yashraj Parmar is seen walking with him and heard saying he likes Gandhi because he takes everyone along.

"Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood. This piggy bank is priceless for me, a treasure of infinite love," Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Parmar said he gave the piggy bank and told Gandhi to use it for the yatra.

"I understand that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Hindus and Muslims and that there is no difference between them. They are one," said Parmar who saved in the piggy bank from his pocket money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra piggy bank
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp