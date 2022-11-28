UNESCO honours Qutb Shahi era baolis’ restoration

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UNESCO has recognised the conservation of six baolis (step-wells) located inside the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park at Golconda with an Award of Distinction. ‘Heroic restoration’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum in Mumbai, which is part of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai World Heritage property, has also been accorded Award of Excellence in this year’s Unesco Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The announcements were made on Saturday.

Lauding the restoration efforts, the UNESCO citation stated that the restoration of the step wells of Golconda had realised an ambitious, long-term vision for renewing the extensive complex of architectural and social spaces within the sixteenth-century Qutb Shahi necropolis. “In recovering the step wells and associated aqueducts from a state of neglect and partial ruins, the project has revived the function of the historic waterworks of irrigating the surrounding orchards and forests, thus enabling the holistic restoration of the historic landscape,” it read.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) has been working on the conservation of tombs and other edifices in the complex for years with Tata Trusts. The baolis, which have been fully restored, are Badi, Hamam, Bagh, Western, Idgah and Eastern.

Elated by the development, Ratish Nanda, chief executive officer (CEO), AKTC said, “The step-wells in the Qutb Shahi necropolis of Golconda were in a state of collapse with some having been filled in. Reconstruction of collapsed portions was necessary to ensure that the significance and grandeur of these monuments was restored.

Conservation of these is part of a wider conservation effort on 100 or more monuments within the necropolis. It’s a delight that Unesco has recognised the project for this honour.” Highlighting the restoration of the museum building in Mumbai, the UNESCO jury noted that executed to the highest level of technical excellence, the project sets a standard for the conservation of World Heritage monuments in India and beyond.

