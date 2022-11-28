Home Nation

What China’s PLA couldn’t do, DeMo, GST did: Rahul

“What the Chinese Army couldn’t do to India has been done by demonetization and flawed GST.

Published: 28th November 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with author Harsh Mander during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Marching through the heat and dust of the tribal-dominated Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh for four days, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in the country’s cleanest city Indore on Sunday.

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, he accused the BJP government of ruining the backbone of employment generation, the MSME, and the agricultural sector, through demonetization and flawed GST.

“What the Chinese Army couldn’t do to India has been done by demonetization and flawed GST. The disastrous policies have put an end to the cash flow of small and medium traders/enterprises and farmers, who were actually the biggest employment generators in the country. This resulted in the end of jobs. Unless the MSME, small and medium traders and farmers aren’t revived, India’s youth won’t get jobs,” said the former Congress chief.

Addressing a gathering in Indore’s historic Rajwada Palace on Sunday evening, Rahul took on the Modi government over soaring prices of essentials. “Where is this money of rising prices going, it’s going into the pockets of not three, but just two big billionaires, through the mechanism called money transfer.”

He alleged that the money from the poor person’s pockets was rapidly changing pockets and reaching the BJP coffers, which is then put into the pockets of greedy MLAs to pull down elected governments in states. “This is what happened when the government elected by you in MP (in 2018) was pulled down. If that wasn’t corruption, then what is corruption?” he asked.

Congratulating the people of Indore for getting the tag of the cleanest city, he said once his party government returned to power in MP, Indore would have India’s biggest airport. “Our government will make Indore for India, what Chicago is for the US.”

