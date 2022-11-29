Home Nation

17-year-old boy rapes and kills 10-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh

The victim was found hanging at her house under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, following which a probe was launched into the incident.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

violence against women

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BEMETARA: A minor boy allegedly raped and murdered a 10-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the City Kotwali police station area on Saturday and the police detained the 17-year-old accused on Monday, an official said.

Bemetra is located 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

The victim was found hanging at her house under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, following which a probe was launched into the incident, Kotwali station house officer Amber Singh Bhardwaj said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled, he said.

After enquiries with locals, the police zeroed-in on the accused and detained him, he said.

"The accused told the police he was addicted to watching obscene videos on his mobile phone and after watching porn, he barged into the victim's house and sexually assaulted her," the official said.

Fearing the girl would inform her family, the accused allegedly strangled her with a scarf and hanged her.

He then fled through the terrace, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 450 (house trespass), and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which sent him to a juvenile home in Durg district, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp