Another AAP candidate pulls out of Gujarat poll fray, joins BJP

Published: 29th November 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Ahead of polls, AAP has suffered another setback as Vasant Valjibhai Khetani, the candidate from Abdasa assembly of Kutch district, joined BJP.

Earlier in Surat East, Kanchan Jariwala had withdrawn his nomination. AAP Kutch district committee president Rohit Gaur said that party candidate Vasantbhai was not reachable since Sunday evening. He 
alleged that the BJP leaders had confined Khetani somewhere in a factory.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, a video clip of Khetani surfaced on social media in which he was seen saying that “I am leaving the AAP and joining BJP in the interest of the nation. I am withdrawing from the election to favour a BJP candidate, and have joined the BJP.”

After joining BJP, Khetani announced his support to Abdasa BJP candidate Pradyuman Singh Jadeja, Jadeja won from Abdasa seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but in 2020 Jadeja joined BJP.

