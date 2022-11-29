Assam: Student jumps off hostel to avoid ragging, critical

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A student of Assam’s Dibrugarh University was grievously injured after he had jumped off a two-storey building to escape torture during ragging by some senior students and a former student union leader. Anand Sharma, a first-semester post-graduate commerce student, is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The university authority lodged an FIR naming four students – Dibyajyoti Gogoi, Subhrajit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, Kalyan Dutta – and former leader of the post-graduate students’ union Rahul Chetry. The university authority temporarily expelled the four students, decided not to give access to Chetry to the campus without prior permission and evicted 18 others from the hostel.

Acting on an FIR, three students were arrested. In the FIR, Anand’s mother Sarita Sharma alleged that her son had been subjected to ragging for the past four months. “We had earlier lodged a complaint with the university authority but no action was taken against the culprits. If action were taken, my son would not have been in ICU,” she said.

