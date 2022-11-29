Home Nation

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sanwer on 7th day in MP; Digvijaya Singh accompany Rahul 

State Congress women functionaries Noori Khan and Archana Jaiswal were also seen matching steps with Gandhi while interacting with him during the foot march.

Published: 29th November 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bike during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bike during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

SANWER: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Sanwer town in Indore district on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

State Congress women functionaries Noori Khan and Archana Jaiswal were also seen matching steps with Gandhi while interacting with him during the foot march.

The yatra will stop for the morning break in Ninora village at around 10 am.

Gandhi will pay a visit to a Jain religious place near Ninora in the afternoon before proceeding to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

He will also address a public meeting in Ujjain in the evening.

The yatra, a mass contact programme of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, according to the programme announced by the Congress.

The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on November 23.

It has so far completed more than half of its journey in MP, covering Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Digvijaya Singh
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp