Bihar’s newlyweds take off in copter cars

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The helicopter-shaped car has become the latest craze among bridegrooms and brides who want to add some uniqueness to their marriage ceremonies so that these events do not fade away from people’s memory so easily.

In Bihar’s Kaimur district, local residents of Mohania town spent more than eight months making the chopper-shaped car. The car is fitted with overtop blades as these blades are smaller in comparison to the ones atop a helicopter. It has been aptly named, “Dulhan Chali Sasural” (bride leaves for her in-laws’ house).

The vehicle has been in high demand not only in Kaimur district, which is close to Uttar Pradesh border, but also in adjoining districts like Rohtas, Aurangabad, Bhojpur and Buxar districts. In neighbouring Rohtas district, two youngsters, Bittu Kushwaha and Dilip Kumar Singh purchased an old car and later modified it in such a way that the car looked like a helicopter.

When the car’s blades start revolving, people start taking selfies with it, the residents of Kochas said on Monday. When this ‘helicopter-car’ first ran on the streets of Sasaram, district headquarter town of Rohtas, with sparkling lights, people captured its pictures in their mobile cameras.

The duo spent nearly Rs 4.5 lakh for remodelling the car for ferrying brides and bridegrooms. Dilip Kumar Singh, a resident of Khaira in Rohtas district, said, “I charge Rs 15,000 if the car is used in a radius of 40 km. The car is in huge demand. We are getting bookings every day during the marriage season.” This trend is catching up in other districts too as in Bhagalpur district. A tent businessman Diwakar Kumar, a resident of Maheshkhunt in Khagaria, has also got a car re-modelled as a helicopter. Now a groom can look forward to boarding this helicopter-like car in the marriage procession. He said people could hire the car by paying an amount of Rs 11,000 for it.

Diwakar said that he got the car modelled as a helicopter after watching it on YouTube. “Har koi shadi mein kuchh naya chahta hai (everybody wants something new in a wedding),” he said. The business is thriving in Bihar these days as the marriage season has started. “The chariot carrying grooms has now become a passe. Helicopter-shaped cars have become the latest choice of bridegrooms for their weddings,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, owner of a marriage hall in Patna.

