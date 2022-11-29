Home Nation

Bihar’s newlyweds take off in copter cars

The vehicle has been in high demand not only in Kaimur district, which is close to Uttar Pradesh border, but also in adjoining districts like Rohtas, Aurangabad, Bhojpur and Buxar districts.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

In Bihar’s Kaimur district, local residents of Mohania town spent more than eight months making the chopper-shaped car.

In Bihar’s Kaimur district, local residents of Mohania town spent more than eight months making the chopper-shaped car. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The helicopter-shaped car has become the latest craze among bridegrooms and brides who want to add some uniqueness to their marriage ceremonies so that these events do not fade away from people’s memory so easily.

In Bihar’s Kaimur district, local residents of Mohania town spent more than eight months making the chopper-shaped car. The car is fitted with overtop blades as these blades are smaller in comparison to the ones atop a helicopter. It has been aptly named, “Dulhan Chali Sasural” (bride leaves for her in-laws’ house).

The vehicle has been in high demand not only in Kaimur district, which is close to Uttar Pradesh border, but also in adjoining districts like Rohtas, Aurangabad, Bhojpur and Buxar districts. In neighbouring Rohtas district, two youngsters, Bittu Kushwaha and Dilip Kumar Singh purchased an old car and later modified it in such a way that the car looked like a helicopter.

When the car’s blades start revolving, people start taking selfies with it, the residents of Kochas said on Monday. When this ‘helicopter-car’ first ran on the streets of Sasaram, district headquarter town of Rohtas, with sparkling lights, people captured its pictures in their mobile cameras. 

The duo spent nearly Rs 4.5 lakh for remodelling the car for ferrying brides and bridegrooms. Dilip Kumar Singh, a resident of Khaira in Rohtas district, said, “I charge Rs 15,000 if the car is used in a radius of 40 km. The car is in huge demand. We are getting bookings every day during the marriage season.”  This trend is catching up in other districts too as in Bhagalpur district. A tent businessman Diwakar Kumar, a resident of Maheshkhunt in Khagaria, has also got a car re-modelled as a helicopter. Now a groom can look forward to boarding this helicopter-like car in the marriage procession. He said people could hire the car by paying an amount of Rs 11,000 for it. 

Diwakar said that he got the car modelled as a helicopter after watching it on YouTube. “Har koi shadi mein kuchh naya chahta hai (everybody wants something new in a wedding),” he said. The business is thriving in Bihar these days as the marriage season has started. “The chariot carrying  grooms has now become a passe. Helicopter-shaped cars have become the latest choice of bridegrooms for their weddings,” said Manoj  Kumar Singh, owner of a marriage hall  in Patna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Helicopter Copter car Newly wed Marriage
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp