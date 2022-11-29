BJP received Rs 614.53 cr & Congress Rs 95.46 cr as contributions in 2021-22

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP received Rs 614.53 crore as contributions, more than six times the funds garnered by the opposition Congress during fiscal year 2021-22.

The Congress received funds to the tune of Rs 95.46 crore, according to Election Commission data.

The Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, received Rs 43 lakh as contributions during the period while the CPI-M, which rules Kerala, received funds of Rs 10. 05 crore.

The West Bengal assembly polls were held in March-April, 2021. In Kerala too, assembly election were conducted in April, 2021.

The four national parties had recently filed their latest contributions reports to the Election Commission which made the documents public on Tuesday.

The Representation of the People Act stipulates that parties submit an annual report of contributions of over Rs 20,000 received from individual donors and entities. Besides individuals and entities, electoral trusts also contribute to parties' kitty.

Electoral trusts, including Prudent Electoral Trust, have been major contributors to the BJP's kitty.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab and is a recognised state party in three states, has reported to the poll panel that it received Rs 44.54 crore during the financial year 2021-22. It has shown an expenditure of Rs 30. 30 crore in its latest audit report submitted to the commission in October this year.

Besides Delhi and Punjab, it is a recognised state party in Goa.

