Canada calls India a crucial Pacific partner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Canada has called India a crucial partner in the Indo- Pacific and it says the Indo-Pacific will play a significant role in its future. The references have been made in a document on the Indo-Pacific document released by Canada on Monday.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Canada, released the Indo-Pacific Strategy document. “This strategy presents a comprehensive roadmap to deepen our engagement in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade, increasing our contributions to regional peace and security, strengthening economic growth and resilience, enhancing our significant people-to-people ties, and supporting sustainable development across the region,” she said.

As a Pacific nation, Canada recognises that the Indo-Pacific region will play a significant and profound role in Canada’s future. Every issue that matters to Canadians-national security, economic prosperity, respect for international law and human rights, democratic values, public health, protecting our environment-will be shaped by the relationships that Canada, along with its partners, have with countries throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Decisions made in the region will impact Canadians for generations, and it is critical that Canada be at the table.Canada is looking at partnering with India across other segments, besides promoting trade, student intake, tourism and Free Trade Agreement. Canada has also termed China as increasingly disruptive global partner.

