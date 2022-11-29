Home Nation

Centre asks SC to reconsider gay lawyer's elevation as Delhi HC judge

The recommendation of Saurabh Kirpal, who's the son of former Chief Justice of India BN Kirpal, as a Delhi High Court judge has been mired with controversy for the past four years.

Published: 29th November 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

A Long Wait: Saurabh Kirpal. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It is learnt that the Centre has asked the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its recommendation to elevate senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who is openly gay, as a Delhi High Court judge.

The recommendation of Saurabh Kirpal, who's the son of former Chief Justice of India BN Kirpal, as a Delhi High Court judge has been mired with controversy for the past four years.

The openly gay senior advocate and author Saurabh Kirpal recently said that he believed his sexual orientation is the reason behind the delay in his appointment as a judge, a report said.

However, the Centre claimed that its main objection is his partner, who is a Swiss national. Kirpal is one of the 10 recommendations that the Law Ministry has returned to the collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The collegium also includes two senior-most judges after Chandrachud.

According to a source, the Centre has also returned nine names, which were reiterated earlier -- two from the Calcutta High Court, two from the Kerala High Court and five from Allahabad High Court. It is learnt that these files were sent to the collegium last week.

A source familiar with the development said that a report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) states that Saurabh's partner could become a security risk.

ALSO READ | Advocate Saurabh Kirpal says his appointment as judge delayed due to sexual orientation: Report

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), if the Supreme Court collegium reiterates its decision, the government is bound to notify the names.

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul warned against judicial intervention if the government does not act upon the names that were cleared by the collegium. The apex court clarified that once the recommendation has been reiterated, the names have to be cleared.

The apex court questioned Centre's counsel, whether its recommendations were withheld since the law passed by Centre on setting up the National Judicial Appointment Commision could not pass the muster.

On November 11, the Supreme Court expressed its strong discontent over delay in appointment of judges, saying "needless to say that unless the bench is adorned by competent lawyers the very concept of rule of law and justice suffers".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court collegium Centre Saurabh Kirpal
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp