Class II boy mowed down by SUV belonging to BJP MP in UP

Published: 29th November 2022 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A Class 2 student in Uttar Pradesh died after being mowed down by an SUV belonging to the local Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Harish Dwivedi near a fuel station in Basti district on November 26, reports said. 

Abhishek, a student of Hardiya primary school, was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow. However, he succumbed on the way.

After the school hour on Saturday, Abhishek was walking home. He was trying to cross the road when the SUV ran over him.

Basti police have registered a case but no action has been taken against the MP despite the CCTV footage of the accident going viral.

A report quoted the boy's father as saying that the police took no action against the MP or the driver so far despite the vehicle being clearly visible in the CCTV footage recovered from the spot.

The local people were quoted as saying by the report that the MP did not even turn up to pay condolences to the family.

