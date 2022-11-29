Home Nation

Ex- J&K chief minister Mehbooba vacates Gupkar residence, moves to sister’s home

PDP spokesperson Najam-Us-Saqib said that Mehbooba vacated her Gupkar residence on Monday.

Published: 29th November 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Nearly a month after being served an eviction notice by authorities, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday vacated her Fairview residence at highly-secured Gupkar Road in Srinagar and moved to her sister’s residence in the Srinagar outskirts.

PDP spokesperson Najam-Us-Saqib said that Mehbooba vacated her Gupkar residence on Monday. The Estates Department had sent a notice to the PDP chief on October 15 asking her to vacate the “Fair View Guest House” at Gupkar by or before November 15.

Saqib said Mehbooba took all her belongings from the Gupkar residence and possession of the Fair View has been handed over to the government. The PDP chief has moved to her sister’s residence at Khimber area in the outskirts of Srinagar. The Estates Department while serving an eviction notice to Mehbooba had offered her a government quarter at Tulsi Bagh area of uptown Srinagar. However, she had rejected the option and instead preferred to move to her sister’s residence, where some repairs and refurbishments were carried out before her shifting there.

Fairview was the official residence of Mehbooba and her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed when they were chief ministers of erstwhile J&K state. In the erstwhile J&K state, a former CM was entitled to lifelong official accommodation. However, the law that permitted the former CM to occupy official residences for life was amended by the centre in 2020, a year after scrapping J&K’s special status and bifurcating J&K state into two UTs.

Former CMs Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad vacated their official residences in 2020. The Fairview was used as an official guest house and was known as Fairview Guest House till 1989. However, after the outbreak of militancy, it was taken over by BSF and it was turned into a detention centre named Papa-II.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti  Gupkar residence Srinagar
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp