Gehlot & Pilot patch up, put up united front before Rahul yatra

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a big relief for the Congress party, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on Tuesday appeared

together in a show of unity after the Chief Minister called his former deputy a ‘traitor’ in a TV interview recently.

The reconciliation was made possible by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Rajasthan in 12 days. Speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting here, Venugopal said, “This is Rajasthan Congress. We are all one.”

He further added, “We are very much united here. Ashok ji and Sachin ji both already told you that the Congress party is united in Rajasthan. This Yatra is not going to be a short-term event. This election we will fight together and we will win in Rajasthan again and this Yatra will give energy for that. Rahul Gandhi has said that both Gehlot and Pilot are assets for the party.”

Talking to the media, Gehlot asserted, “When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets, then we are assets... where is the dispute then. There is nothing left to say in this.” Pilot also echoed similar sentiments and said “We all together will strengthen the party. No one can provoke us.”

The Gehlot-Pilot joint appearance was imperative for Congress, which is struggling with bad blood between its top two leaders in Rajasthan and Rahul Gandhi is set to begin his yatra in the state. Venugopal, who negotiated the truce between Gehlot and Pilot, was entrusted the task after the friction between the two leaders went beyond control. According to sources, Venugopal has to ensure that no further difference emerge between the two leaders till Gandhi’s yatra is completed.

ALSO READ | Congress deputes AICC General Secretary Venugopal to douse crisis in Rajasthan

Venugopal assembled both the leaders and held a meeting of the state leaders on Tuesday. To settle the dispute between the two, a middle way has been found, a formula has been adopted to help both the leaders, said sources.

On leaders making statements against each other despite a party advisory, Venugopal said he has asked for a report on this from the state party chief. “We will take this up separately,” he added. Rahul Gandhi’s visit will be used to send the message of keeping Gehlot and Pilot together. The Bharat Jodi Yatra in Rajasthan will start from December 4 in Jhalawar and will cover a distance of about 521 km before it exits from Alwar district.

JAIPUR: In a big relief for the Congress party, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on Tuesday appeared together in a show of unity after the Chief Minister called his former deputy a ‘traitor’ in a TV interview recently. The reconciliation was made possible by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Rajasthan in 12 days. Speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting here, Venugopal said, “This is Rajasthan Congress. We are all one.” He further added, “We are very much united here. Ashok ji and Sachin ji both already told you that the Congress party is united in Rajasthan. This Yatra is not going to be a short-term event. This election we will fight together and we will win in Rajasthan again and this Yatra will give energy for that. Rahul Gandhi has said that both Gehlot and Pilot are assets for the party.” Talking to the media, Gehlot asserted, “When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets, then we are assets... where is the dispute then. There is nothing left to say in this.” Pilot also echoed similar sentiments and said “We all together will strengthen the party. No one can provoke us.” The Gehlot-Pilot joint appearance was imperative for Congress, which is struggling with bad blood between its top two leaders in Rajasthan and Rahul Gandhi is set to begin his yatra in the state. Venugopal, who negotiated the truce between Gehlot and Pilot, was entrusted the task after the friction between the two leaders went beyond control. According to sources, Venugopal has to ensure that no further difference emerge between the two leaders till Gandhi’s yatra is completed. ALSO READ | Congress deputes AICC General Secretary Venugopal to douse crisis in Rajasthan Venugopal assembled both the leaders and held a meeting of the state leaders on Tuesday. To settle the dispute between the two, a middle way has been found, a formula has been adopted to help both the leaders, said sources. On leaders making statements against each other despite a party advisory, Venugopal said he has asked for a report on this from the state party chief. “We will take this up separately,” he added. Rahul Gandhi’s visit will be used to send the message of keeping Gehlot and Pilot together. The Bharat Jodi Yatra in Rajasthan will start from December 4 in Jhalawar and will cover a distance of about 521 km before it exits from Alwar district.