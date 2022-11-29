Home Nation

Gehlot's 'traitor' remark: In balancing act, Rahul says both Gehlot, Pilot are assets

“I don’t want to go into who is saying what, all I can say is both leaders (Gehlot and Pilot) are assets for the party.

Published: 29th November 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took the middle ground in the raging controversy over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling his former deputy Sachin Pilot a traitor, saying both are assets for the party. 

“I don’t want to go into who is saying what, all I can say is both leaders (Gehlot and Pilot) are assets for the party. I can guarantee that whatever is going on in Rajasthan isn’t going to affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra there,” Rahul said in Indore. 

Gehlot’s barb was in retaliation to Pilot attacking him for the ‘interesting’ praise he drew from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their recent meeting. To restore peace among the warring factions and insulate Rahul’s yatra in Rajasthan from the fallout of the rift, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s emissary K C Venugopal will reach Jaipur on Tuesday. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan next week. 

A day earlier, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said the experience of Gehlot and the energy and youth of Pilot were equally important, adding he was surprised by the chief minister’s choice of words for Pilot. “The one who can strengthen the party organisation will be chosen in Rajasthan by the party’s top leadership. If a harsh decision has to be taken, it will be taken, but if compromise has to be struck, it too will be done,” Ramesh had said. 

Back to the yatra, Rahul described it as penance to stand up for the idea of real India, adding it had taught him the virtues of patience. “Earlier I used to get irritated in one-two hours; now I remain patient for up to eight hours,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp