Home Nation

Gujarat hunt for Opposition: AAP fills Congress vacuum in BJP citadel

It may be too far-fetched to see any change in the ruling party, but the state is certainly keen to have a strong alternative opposition

Published: 29th November 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters at a rally in Kheda district.

BJP supporters at a rally in Kheda district. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

SURAT/RAJKOT/AHMEDABAD:  As the Land Rover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made through the streets of Mota Varachha area of Surat on Sunday evening; accompanied by the battery of black SUVs flashing the red and blue beacons, the slogans that echoed in the backdrop may not be very pleasing to the state BJP leaders. The chant was Kejriwal!

Of course, while BJP supporters term this particular stretch and episode as an anomaly, where AAP has emerged strongly in the last municipal elections of Surat, what lies behind the chants is a steady wind of change or a Parivartan. It might be too far-fetched to see a change in the ruling party of the state, but certainly, this is reflective of the state’s mood to have an alternate strong opposition in Gujarat. 

While the municipal elections of Surat AAP bagged 28 of the 120 seats, it also gave a result, in which, the Congress was completely wiped out from the scene. And with that, the AAP started being looked upon as the only alternative which can play the role of constructive opposition in Gujarat.

“We have tremendous respect for PM Narendra Modi and the way he is leading India in the world stage, but it’s important to have a stable government in the state with a strong constructive opposition in the interest of a healthy democratic set up,” said Kantilal Sohagia, who runs an agency, Uniglobe, that provides immigration and visa solutions to students and aspirants of Gujarat eyeing overseas opportunities.

Sohagiya strongly believes that Gujarat now sees an able opposition in AAP for which the BJP leadership at least realised the need to sack an incompetent state government and take corrective actions in recent past. Even Divyesh Dabhi a young entrepreneur and a resident of Rajkot-South says that in the Saurashtra region in view of Congress’ inability and non-performance, people were being taken for granted by the state government. “But now it is clear that the BJP is taking the elections and the needs of the people seriously.”

It is a fact, that while corrective measures have been adopted the BJP is heavily banking on the good will and popularity of just one man. Narendra Modi. It is evident that the extra efforts that are being put in by the BJP; with the PM and other national leaders making multiple trips, “is surely not because of Congress’ resurrection as formidable force, but the emergence of AAP as a credible face of opposition in the state,” says the member of an eminent family of Ahmedabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat polls Gujarat election AAP BJP Congress
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp