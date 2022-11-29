IFFI jury head describes 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda' and 'vulgar'

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Israeli filmmaker and jury head at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid has expressed his "shock and disgust" over the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri’s, The Kashmir Files, in the competition section of the event, describing it as "propaganda" and "vulgar" and "inappropriate for an artistic festival".

Nadav Lapid is an internationally recognised director whose Synonyms (2019) and Ahad’s Knee (2021) have won major awards at film festivals.

#Breaking: #IFFI Jury says they were “disturbed and shocked” to see #NationalFilmAward winning #KashmirFiles, “a propoganda, vulgar movie” in the competition section of a prestigious festival— organised by the Govt of India.

Over to @vivekagnihotri sir…

@nadavlapi pic.twitter.com/ove4xO8Ftr — Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) November 28, 2022

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event in Goa, in the presence of Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, Lapid said, “All of them [jury members]” were “disturbed and shocked” to see the film screened at the festival. The annual film festival is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which is part of the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” Lapid added in his remarks at the event.

