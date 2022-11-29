Home Nation

Intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC gets restricted use nod

The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries.  

Published: 29th November 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s first nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under restricted use in an emergency for ages 18 and above, in India, for heterologous booster doses; Bharat Biotech announced on Monday.

The Hyderabad-based pharma company said that the intranasal vaccine, BBV154 or iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. 

This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the company claimed. iNCOVACC has explicitly been formulated to allow intranasal delivery through 
nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries.  

The intranasal vaccine was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vector construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy.

The product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials, were conducted by Bharat Biotech. 

The Indian government partly funded product development and clinical trials through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT)’s Covid Suraksha Program. Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC),  said the DCGI’s approval of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC to be used as a heterologous booster dose against currently available Covid-19 vaccines is a moment of great pride for our country. 

‘Replication-deficient adenovirus vectored’
The Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech said that the intranasal vaccine, BBV154 or iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Intranasal vaccine Vaccine Covid-19 Coronavirus iNCOVACC
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp