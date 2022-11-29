Kejriwal deserves 'Dhokha Ratna', says MP CM Shivraj

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit the campaign trail for the Delhi municipal corporation polls on Monday. Chouhan, the longest-serving BJP CM in the country, campaigned for the party candidates in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh municipal wards of the national capital. On his target list was the AAP and its leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Known to slam his opponents through sobriquets, Chouhan recalled that Kejriwal had said that his minister Satyendar Jain should be given the Bharat Ratna, and added, “But actually, different Ratnas should be bestowed upon Kejriwal and his party colleagues. Dhokha Ratna should be bestowed upon Kejriwal, Sharab Ratna is the befitting honour for Manish Sisodia, Ghotala and Massage Ratna for Satyendar Jain, Corruption Ratna for Amanatullah Khan and Danga Ratna for Tahir Hussain,” he said while addressing the twin rallies.

Appealing to the voters to be alert about the Delhi CM and his party, Chouhan said, “He (Kejriwal) has betrayed everyone, including his guru, Anna Hazare. He has made false vows in the name of his children and even deceived his trusted friend and poet Kumar Vishwas.” The MP Chief Minister also said that the return of the BJP in power in the MCD will end “factory licensing” in Delhi. While lambasting the AAP chief over his politics of freebies, Chouhan said Kejriwal uses the promise to mislead people, and that the voters of Delhi will give him an apt reply in the polls.

“The Delhi CM has turned into a Corruption King,” he said. Chouhan had recently campaigned for the BJP in four Assembly constituencies of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. He was also a part of the party’s campaigning team for the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls earlier in 2022, and the Assam and West Bengal polls in 2021.

BJP’s survey predicts victory in 170 wards

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata party will return to the Municipal corporation, the Delhi-BJP media head Harish Khurana on Monday claimed that the party may win 170 wards out of 250 in the civic polls. The party has recently conducted a survey having a sample size of 43,705 city voters. It conducted the survey between November 13 to 25, said Khurrana. The senior functionaries of the party had made the claims of their victory. Party’s state president Adesh Gupta on Sunday said that the party will win 180 seats.

