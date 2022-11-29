Home Nation

Kejriwal deserves 'Dhokha Ratna', says MP CM Shivraj

Alleges Delhi CM has betrayed everyone, including his guru Anna Hazare

Published: 29th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi | Express

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit the campaign trail for the Delhi municipal corporation polls on Monday. Chouhan, the longest-serving BJP CM in the country, campaigned for the party candidates in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh municipal wards of the national capital. On his target list was the AAP and its leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Known to slam his opponents through sobriquets, Chouhan recalled that Kejriwal had said that his minister Satyendar Jain should be given the Bharat Ratna, and added, “But actually, different Ratnas should be bestowed upon Kejriwal and his party colleagues. Dhokha Ratna should be bestowed upon Kejriwal, Sharab Ratna is the befitting honour for Manish Sisodia, Ghotala and Massage Ratna for Satyendar Jain, Corruption Ratna for Amanatullah Khan and Danga Ratna for Tahir Hussain,” he said while addressing the twin rallies.

Appealing to the voters to be alert about the Delhi CM and his party, Chouhan said, “He (Kejriwal) has betrayed everyone, including his guru, Anna Hazare. He has made false vows in the name of his children and even deceived his trusted friend and poet Kumar Vishwas.” The MP Chief Minister also said that the return of the BJP in power in the MCD will end “factory licensing” in Delhi. While lambasting the AAP chief over his politics of freebies, Chouhan said Kejriwal uses the promise to mislead people, and that the voters of Delhi will give him an apt reply in the polls.

“The Delhi CM has turned into a Corruption King,” he said. Chouhan had recently campaigned for the BJP in four Assembly constituencies of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. He was also a part of the party’s campaigning team for the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls earlier in 2022, and the Assam and West Bengal polls in 2021.

BJP’s survey predicts victory in 170 wards

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata party will return to the Municipal corporation, the Delhi-BJP media head Harish Khurana on Monday claimed that the party may win 170 wards out of 250 in the civic polls.  The party has recently conducted a survey having a sample size of 43,705 city voters. It conducted the survey between November 13 to 25, said Khurrana. The senior functionaries of the party had made the claims of their victory. Party’s state president Adesh Gupta on Sunday said that the party will win 180 seats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Dhokha Ratna Kejriwal
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp