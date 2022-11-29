Home Nation

Last-minute push: Parties slog it out, trade charges ahead of Phase 1 Gujarat Assembly elections

Modi also criticised the Congress, saying it colluded with those who opposed bringing water to Kutch.

BJP workers wear mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD:  Campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections is raising political temperatures with each passing day. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took swipes at each other, while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked both. 

During a road show, an unidentified person threw a stone at Kejriwal while he was campaigning in Surat in an open vehicle. Modi addressed a rally at Anjar in Kutch, where he slammed the Congress over its failure to curb terror during its rule. “Illiteracy and malnutrition had become the misfortune of villages,” he said. “When Gujarat trusted the BJP, things started changing. BJP made safe Gujarat its priority.”

Modi also criticised the Congress, saying it colluded with those who opposed bringing water to Kutch. “The Congress has always been encouraging those who opposed the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The people of Kutch can never forget a party that created hurdles for the people of Kutch,” he said. The PM also addressed poll rallies at Palitana in Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Kharge targeted Modi, saying, “The BJP’s national leaders are roaming from ward to ward, giving provocative speeches while misleading people. There must be fear behind that,” he said.Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took a jibe at the Congress. “Mallikarjun Kharge said, no one has tea with me. So maybe Congress follows such practices.

Rahul Gandhi should tweet a backdated picture where he can be seen having tea with Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said, adding, “I feel that dogs have a higher value in the Congress than humans.”

