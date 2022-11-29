Home Nation

Man hit by heart attack dies after car driven by son loses control in Greater Noida

Pradeep told police that his father suffered a (heart) attack because of which he tried to return to Noida swiftly.

NOIDA: A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a car accident when his son, who was allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a ditch by a highway in Greater Noida, police said.

The man had suffered a heart attack and his son was rushing him to a hospital when their car met with an accident at some spot in Dadri Police Station area on NH-91, a police officer said.

Pradeep Singh, a resident of Bahlolpur in Noida, said he was with his father Bhoop Singh, his wife, and their nine-year-old daughter in the car.

They had gone to Pachauta temple in adjoining Bulandshahr and were returning to Noida, according to police.

Pradeep told police that his father suffered a (heart) attack because of which he tried to return to Noida swiftly.

They were near the Peripheral Expressway, when their Maruti Brezza car went out of control and fell into a pit along the highway," the officer said.

Pradeep's father and his wife suffered severe injuries in the crash.

"His wife was admitted to a local hospital in Kot Dadri while his father was taken to a hospital in Ghaziabad where doctors declared him dead," the officer added.

The condition of his wife was stated to be out of danger while his daughter and he escaped unhurt in the incident, according to the police.

Road crashes have resulted in the death of at least 354 people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh so far this year, according to an official data.

The district has witnessed around 900 road crashes this year, the data showed.

