Medha Patkar slams Modi, says BJP targeting her presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra for 'vote bank politics'

By Online Desk

Activist Medha Patkar has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targetting the Congress over her presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra, reports said.

The activist referred to Modi and other BJP leaders and questioned their misusing her name.

According to reports, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Medha Patkar questioned, “Why are they misusing my name?” She further added, “why are they appealing to people via our name that people should not vote for Congress or AAP. Are they scared that people won't vote for them?”

Medha Patkar said that she participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra because she was invited along with many others for a dialogue. The activist reminded that she was not the only one who walked with Rahul Gandhi.

The activist made it clear that she is not into politics and the BJP is targetting her for vote bank politics.

Why Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) is being repeatedly mentioned by the BJP leaders? Are they scared of us?” “This shows how Gujarat loots other states and their benefits,” Patkar reportedly said.

“We used to sit in fast with the tribals from ghati who were affected,” Patkar said, “The water from the dam hasn't reached many farms in the Kutch area because smaller canals which connect the main canal were not made.”

It may be recalled that Modi had slammed Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, for "taking out a padyatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades."

“Ask the Congress when it comes to demand your vote that you are taking out a padyatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam. What would have happened had Narmada dam not been built,” Modi had said.

Activist Medha Patkar has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targetting the Congress over her presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra, reports said. The activist referred to Modi and other BJP leaders and questioned their misusing her name. According to reports, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Medha Patkar questioned, “Why are they misusing my name?” She further added, “why are they appealing to people via our name that people should not vote for Congress or AAP. Are they scared that people won't vote for them?” Medha Patkar said that she participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra because she was invited along with many others for a dialogue. The activist reminded that she was not the only one who walked with Rahul Gandhi. The activist made it clear that she is not into politics and the BJP is targetting her for vote bank politics. Why Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) is being repeatedly mentioned by the BJP leaders? Are they scared of us?” “This shows how Gujarat loots other states and their benefits,” Patkar reportedly said. “We used to sit in fast with the tribals from ghati who were affected,” Patkar said, “The water from the dam hasn't reached many farms in the Kutch area because smaller canals which connect the main canal were not made.” It may be recalled that Modi had slammed Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, for "taking out a padyatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades." “Ask the Congress when it comes to demand your vote that you are taking out a padyatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam. What would have happened had Narmada dam not been built,” Modi had said.