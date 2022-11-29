Home Nation

Police yet to recover weapons used by woman, son to kill husband in Pandav Nagar

CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is yet to recover the weapons used by a woman and her son for killing and chopping the body of her husband in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday.

Anjan Das (45) was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25), residents of Kalyanpuri, who were arrested from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Monday.

A senior police officer on Tuesday said that the weapons of murder are yet to be recovered and further investigation is underway.

The duo is currently in police custody.

The trigger for the grisly crime was the fact that Das had alleged ill intentions towards her stepdaughter and Deepak's wife as well, and he was also sending Poonam's earnings to his other wife and eight children in Bihar.

Poonam worked as a domestic help in the area.

In April, Poonam hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Das with the help of her son Deepak, police said, adding that the duo on May 30 served alcohol laced with sleeping pills to him.

The mother-son stabbed Das with a dagger and a knife over the neck, chest and abdomen, police said, adding that after the murder, the body was kept in a room.

The blood got drained from the body by the next morning and they then started cutting it into 10 pieces and kept them in the fridge. The accused dumped his body parts over the next three to four days, police said.

So far, police have found six body parts. The torso and forearms of the deceased are yet to be recovered.

The case bears eerily similarities with the murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar in the national capital.

Walkar was allegedly killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala after a confrontation who then sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawala on November 12.

