717 measles cases in Maharashtra so far this year, Mumbai worst-affected

Since January, 70 cases of infection have been reported in Malegaon city in Nashik district and 48 in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of measles cases reported in Maharashtra since the start of the year has reached 717, including 303 in Mumbai, the state health department said.

The viral infection, which mostly affects children, has claimed 14 lives so far, it said on Tuesday. In Mumbai alone, 10 deaths due to measles have been reported as of November 28, the official release said.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded five fresh measles cases and one suspected death, the city's civic body said in a bulletin.

Since January, 70 cases of infection have been reported in Malegaon city in Nashik district and 48 in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year.

If there are five suspected cases within a week of which more than two are confirmed by laboratory, then it is termed as an outbreak. Mumbai also recorded 11,390 suspected cases since January 1, 2022.

The state had recorded 1,337 confirmed cases in 2019, 2,150 in 2020 and 3,668 last year, as per official data. Of the 14 patients who died due to measles this year, only one had taken vaccine, the statement said.

Four of the patients who died were infants in the 0-11 months age group, eight were in 12-24 months age group and two were adults in 25-60 age group. Six of the deceased were female.

Mumbai reported 10 deaths since the start of the year, Bhiwandi three and Vasai-Virar area one. A special inoculation drive is being undertaken amid the rising cases. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is regularly reviewing the situation, the release added.

