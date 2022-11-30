Home Nation

Bihar govt offer: Leave liquor trade, toddy biz & get Rs 1 lakh financial aid

The decision assumes significance in the wake of violent protests by members of the ‘Pasi’ community in Patna on Tuesday against the ban on sale of toddy.

Published: 30th November 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  In a bid to dissuade people from selling liquor or toddy, the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh to those families who abandon liquor and toddy business in the state.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar passed a proposal submitted by the registration, prohibition and excise department in which each poor family engaged in illicit liquor or toddy sale will be given financial help to start a new business for their livelihood.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 610 crore for social and economic empowerment of poor people through the government’s Jeevika scheme. Officials said that self-help groups would be engaged in selection of candidates eligible for financial aid. The rural development department has been asked to prepare a detailed report on it.

The decision assumes significance in the wake of violent protests by members of the ‘Pasi’ community in Patna on Tuesday against the ban on sale of toddy. A procession taken out by them was intercepted by the police as it approached Raj Bhavan. The police had to use force to disperse the protestors who raised anti-government slogans.

Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav extended his support to the agitation launched by members of the Pasi community. Bihar came under total prohibition in April 2016.

CM chaired meeting 
The Cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar passed a proposal of the registration, prohibition 
and excise department in which each poor family engaged in illicit liquor or toddy sale will be given aid to start a new business

