Home Nation

BJP fields Christian in tribal constituency held by Congress in south Gujarat

This seat, which has been a stronghold of the Congress for 15 years, is in south Gujarat’s Vyara Assembly segment (Tapi district). Mohan Konkani, a Christian, is the BJP candidate from the segment.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

A'BAD:  The BJP has ignored the Muslim vote by not fielding a single candidate belonging to the community in the Gujarat assembly election. The party, on the other hand, aims to woo the Christian community. It has given the ticket to one Christian candidate, and fielded two more with the support of the community.

This seat, which has been a stronghold of the Congress for 15 years, is in south Gujarat’s Vyara Assembly segment (Tapi district). Mohan Konkani, a Christian, is the BJP candidate from the segment that will go to vote on December 1.

The reserved ST constituency has a large presence of Christians. Congress’ Punaji Gamit, a Christian, has been winning the seat since 2007. Punaji Gamit says Christian voters will again support the Congress. Mohan Konkani initially tried to conceal his identity by claiming that the BJP did not give him the ticket because he is Christian but as he has worked for the party for a long time and held positions in the party organisation.

Konkani said people will vote for the BJP not on the basis of caste but because of the state’s development that has been carried out by the party. “I am the coordinating committee chairman of the Tapi district panchayat, ruled by the BJP, and I was the leader of opposition in the last district panchayat. I have been with the BJP since 1998, and for the past two decades, I have been the sarpanch of my native Kalamkui village,” said Konkani.

Christians make up an estimated 40% of the 2.23 lakh registered voters in Vyara, along with 88,000 Gamits, 67,000 Chaudhrys, and the 13,700 Konkanis. All three communities include Christians. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Gujarat Assembly elections Christian candidate
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp