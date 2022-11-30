Home Nation

Gujarat ATS raids factory near Vadodara, recovers drugs worth Rs 500 crore

A preliminary investigation revealed the accused were making the MD drug, a narcotic substance, in the guise of manufacturing chemicals legally, the official said.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has raided a manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Vadodara city and seizes a huge cache of the banned MD drug worth around Rs 500 crore, an ATS official said on Wednesday.

During the raid at the small factory-cum-godown near Vadodara on Tuesday night, the ATS also apprehended five persons from the spot, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the accused were making the MD drug, a narcotic substance, in the guise of manufacturing chemicals legally, the official said.

The operation is still on to bust the entire network, he said without giving more details.

In August this year, the ATS had seized more than 200 kilogram of party drug mephedrone worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore from a warehouse near Vadodara city, officials earlier said.

