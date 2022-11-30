‘If you can’t handle job, then quit’: J’khand HC pulls up RIMS director

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday reprimanded Health Secretary Arun Kumar Singh and suggested RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad to resign if he was not able to handle the post properly. The court was of the view that the command of RIMS should be handed over to an IAS officer instead.

The court of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a contempt petition on the appointment of workers through outsourcing and mismanagement of the hospital. Health Secretary Arun Kumar Singh was called to reply about how the appointment was done through outsourcing while the court ordered for direct appointment.

Singh, who was present in the court, submitted, that RIMS wrongly interpreted his order as, replying to an opinion sought by RIMS, he had said that they can also outsource the vacancies for the time being, but never said only for outsourcing.

The court also questioned that why RIMS sought an opinion from the state government if an order had already been passed by the Jharkhand HC for regular appointment of candidates for the vacant posts. The court observed that a contempt case should be initiated against the RIMS director.

“The HC also observed that why should the post be not handed over to an IAS officer in order to improve its condition,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer Dheeraj Kumar. While hearing the PIL on the mismanagement of RIMS, the HC said it seemed that its condition would never improve as it is getting worse day by day. The next date of hearing is December 6.

