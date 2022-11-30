Home Nation

In BJP ruled Uttarakhand, Assembly passes anti-conversion & women's reservation bill

The state government had a few days ago decided to strengthen the anti-conversion law, which provided for a 10-year jail term, declaring forced conversion a cognizable offence.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs on a dharna outside Uttarakhand assembly gate demanding an apology from the state government over the lathi-charge on protesters

In this file image used for representational purpose, Congress MLAs on a dharna outside Uttarakhand assembly gate. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: On the second day of the supplementary budget session, two important bills were passed by voice vote in the Uttarakhand Assembly. 

After the passage of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022, a provision has been made for a strict law regarding religious conversion in the state. Apart from this, the Uttarakhand Public Service (Horizontal Reservation of Women) Bill 2022 will once again implement the system of 30 percent horizontal reservation for women in the state.

The state government had a few days ago decided to strengthen the anti-conversion law, which provided for a 10-year jail term, declaring forced conversion a cognizable offence. With the passage of these bills in the Assembly on Wednesday, a notification to implement them in the state will be issued soon.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said,  "Uttarakhand is devbhoomi, things like conversion are very fatal for us, so the government had decided that strict laws should be made to ban religious conversion in the state". He said that it is the endeavour of the state government to implement this law in the state with full determination.

Regarding the Horizontal Reservation Bill for women in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The women of the state have a huge contribution in the creation of Uttarakhand and the government had already decided that they should get the benefit of this horizontal reservation while respecting the mother-power in this state with heterogeneous geographical conditions".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Assembly Anti-conversion bill Women's reservation bill
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp