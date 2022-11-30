ISIS-inspired terror key threat, ulema can help fight menace, says Doval

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emphasising that cross-border and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday that ulemas (Muslim scholars) have a “vital role” to play in countering radicalisation and extremism by propagating progressive ideas and thought.

“ISIS-inspired individuals spread terror. The ulema can play an important role in Islamic society by preaching the right perspective of Islam which doesn’t propagate terror. Both India and Indonesian scholars can get together in promoting tolerance and harmony which will counter radicalisation,’’ said Doval. He was speaking at a conference at India Islamic Culture Centre, where it was emphasised by the speakers that ulema can foster culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia.

“As you all are aware, both our countries have been victims of terrorism and separatism. While we have overcome the challenges of terrorisim to a considerable extent, the phenomenon of cross-border ISI sponsored terrorism continues to pose a threat,’’ he added.

Doval also said that the Holy Quran itself teaches that killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving the whole humanity. “Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is ‘Jihad Afzal’ — that is, Jihad against one’s senses or ego- and not against innocent civilians,” he said.

Indonesia’s NSA, Mohammed Mahfud MD, had led a 25-member delegation of literally religious scholars to attend this conference in India. Out of 25, three were from different faiths, including a Hindu and

a Christian.

“When Doval visited Jakarta in March this year, he had discussed this with me. This will provide an opportunity for the ulema from Indonesia and India to help foster peace and harmony among various faiths. There should be peaceful coexistence and tolerance,’’ said Mahfud MD.

The two NSAs agreed on the fact that religion was being misused and radicalisation and extremism was not justified on any ground. “All of us need to raise our voices against distortion of religion. India and Indonesia have the largest Muslim population. Islam went from Kerala, Gujarat and Bengal to Indonesia,’’ Doval added.

