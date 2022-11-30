Home Nation

Labourers protest outside Punjab CM's residence seeking land for poor Dalits, lathi-charged

The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha ended its protest after the district administration assured its representatives of a meeting with the chief minister on December 21.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

trade unions

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Police lathi-charged labourers protesting outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur district on Wednesday.

A senior police official, however, claimed that the police did not use force against the protesters.

Hundreds of labourers, under the banner of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, were protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party government in support of various demands including seeking five marla plots for poor Dalits, representation of labourers in village cooperative societies and allotment of one-third of panchayat land to Dalits.

The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha ended its protest after the district administration assured its representatives of a meeting with the chief minister on December 21.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union president Zora Singh Nasrali said police lathi-charged protesters when they were trying to move towards Mann's residence in Dreamland Colony on Patiala road.

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba, however, denied the use of force by police against the protesters.

Some protesters turned aggressive and tried to scuffle with policemen but the situation was handled, he said.

Heavy police force was deployed and barricades were put up by police near Mann's residence.

Protesters owing allegiance to various labour unions including Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Pendu Mazdoor Union and Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union took part in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp