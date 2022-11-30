Home Nation

Local BJP leader's wife killed in road accident in UP's Sultanpur

The incident took place on Tuesday when BJP leader Ramjash Yadav (62) and his wife Savitri (60) were waiting for a passenger vehicle and were hit by an unidentified vehicle.

By PTI

SUKTANPUR: A woman was killed and her husband, a regional President of BJP, got injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them in Dhanpatganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital, where Savitri was declared dead while Yadav's condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against an unidentified person by Yadav's son, SHO, Dhanpatganj, Sriram Pandey said.

