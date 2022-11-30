Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 17 rifles looted from forest department outpost

The incident happened at the Bakdi outpost of Navra forest area in Nepanagar sub-division of Burhanpur district, where 50-year-old chowkidar, Bhola Barela and his wife Manibai were sleeping.  

Published: 30th November 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

rifles

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Unidentified men attacked a forest department outpost in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh and looted 17 service rifles late Monday night. A case of robbery and dacoity has been lodged under IPC sections 395 and 397 and heavy force has been deployed in the area.

The incident happened at the Bakdi outpost of Navra forest area in Nepanagar sub-division of Burhanpur district, where 50-year-old chowkidar, Bhola Barela and his wife Manibai were sleeping.  

“Around 20-22 masked men attacked me and my wife as well as a couple who tried to come to our rescue and decamped with 17 rifles of the forest staff,” the chowkidar alleged in the FIR registered on Tuesday afternoon at the Nepanagar police station.

Two police parties have been formed to track down the accused and recover the stolen weapons, said Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, who visited the post. According to officials, teams from the forest department and the police were conducting a drive to remove encroachments and check illegal cutting of trees in the area since the last few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
men attacked forest department outpost 17 service rifles Looted
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp