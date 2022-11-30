Home Nation

'PM Modi really knows how to shrug away responsibility': Congress on deaths due to Covid vaccines

'Thank you Modi ji for quickly traversing the journey from photo on every vaccine certificate to no responsibility,' Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "shrugging away" from its responsibility, a day after the government told the Supreme Court that it cannot be held liable to compensate for the deaths post administration of Covid vaccines.

"First: No deaths due to oxygen shortage. Then: No aid to Covid victims. Now: No accountability for vaccine-related deaths. Prime Minister Modi really knows how to shrug away responsibility. A true event manager!" the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took a dig, saying this government is never responsible for anything.

"If there is death due to the side effects of Covid vaccine anywhere in the country, then the government is not responsible for it --- people are getting it as per their wish. This is Modi government's affidavit in the Supreme Court. (Well this government is never responsible for anything)," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said, "Thank you Modi ji for quickly traversing the journey from photo on every vaccine certificate to no responsibility."

ALSO READ | 'Not liable to compensate for deaths due to Covid vaccine,' Centre tells SC

The government cannot be held liable to compensate for the deaths due to an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) post-administration of Covid-19 vaccines, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The affidavit filed in the apex court by the Centre assumes significance in view of the fact that the government has been zealously pursuing the Covid-19 vaccination programme to fight the pandemic and, as per latest reports, over 219 crore doses have been administered.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by the parents of two girls who died allegedly due to adverse effects following Covid vaccination.

It claimed vaccines manufactured by third parties had successfully undergone regulatory review, and holding the state directly liable to provide compensation may not be legally sustainable.

"The vaccines in use under the vaccination programme are manufactured by third parties and have successfully undergone thorough regulatory review in India as well as other nations, being recognised globally as safe and effective," it said.

"In these facts, it is most humbly submitted that holding the State directly liable to provide compensation under the narrow scope of strict liability for extremely rare deaths occurring due to AEFIs from the use of vaccines may not be legally sustainable," the affidavit said.

