Three BBA students in Uttarakhand strip fellow student, force him drink alcohol & shoot video 

DEHRADUN: Three students doing a management course at a renowned university in Uttarakhand made their fellow student drink alcohol, stripped, filmed, blackmailed and demanded Rs 60,000 to delete the video.

This incident was reported at the Stanza Living Hostel in Bidhauli area of Premnagar. The accused have fled from the hostel. The college management has expelled the three students who were reportedly involved in ragging.

Police have registered a case of assault and blackmailing against the three students.

All the students are pursuing BBA at University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Bidhauli. Inspector Premnagar Pradeep Bisht told The New Indian Express, "The student, in his complaint to the police, said he was studying in his room on Sunday night. Meanwhile, students named Akarsh Gupta, Samsonjay Antony and Jeremy Malik came there and asked him to drink alcohol, which he drank. It is alleged that the three then started assaulting him. They also stripped him naked and started making videos".

It is alleged that the three students started demanding Rs 60,000 to delete the video by showing it the next day. The victim broke down and refused to pay the money. On this, the three assaulted him again.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Akarsh Gupta (BBA first year) resident of Patna, Bihar, Jeremy Malik (BBA 2nd year) resident of Kolkata, West Bengal and Samanjoy Antony (BBA 2nd year)", the Inspector Bisht said.

"Indiscipline in any way will not be tolerated on the college campus, the college's stand in this direction is zero tolerance," UPES Registrar Manish Madan said.

"We have taken strong note of the matter and are dealing with it in a very strict manner", he added.

According to the police, the victim is currently very scared. He has only talked about assault and blackmailing in the conversation. Information is being collected whether he has had an argument with the accused before or something else. The accused students will be arrested soon, the inspector said.

