Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies at 64

Eminent Industrialist, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and CMD of Kirloskar Systems- Vikram Kirloskar- passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. According to initial reports, Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

Vikram Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm,” said Toyota Kirloskar Motor in a statement.

Kirloskar, who hails from the reputed Kirloskar family, played a key role in bringing Japan's auto major Toyota Motor Corp to India in the late 1990s and has remained Toyota’s face in India since decades.

A 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group started business in 1888, Vikram, who had an engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, started working in the family business after college, initially in production engineering.

Kirloskar Group manufactures Pumps, Engines and Compressors and other related products.

According to Indian School of Business (ISB) website, Vikram was involved in opening the import licensing for capital equipment while serving on the Government’s Development Council for Machine Tools in the late 1980’s.

He has also served as the President of The Central Manufacturing Institute in Bangalore. He was also elected as President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers during 2013-15.

He also serves on the Govt. of India Development Council for Automobiles and the National council for Electric Mobility.

He was President of Confederation of Indian Industry during 2019-20 and currently the Chairman of CII Manufacturing Council, CII Trade Fair’s council and Chairman Hydrogen Task force.

“Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai wrote on Twitter condoling his death. Vikram was a resident of Bengaluru.

Karnataka IT & BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, said, “Shocked and sad to hear about the demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar. He laid the foundation for Karnataka’s automobile journey with the collaboration with Toyota & created skilled jobs. My condolences to his family and the Kirloskar team. Om Shanti.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive Chairperson of biopharmaceuticals company, Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, “Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had world class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart. We also worked together at CII leadership. We are with you, Geetanjali and Manasi.”

Remembering Vikram Kirloskar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India. His efforts have tremendously helped Bharat to move towards cleaner and greener fuels. This is a deep personal loss to me. May the almighty grant strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha Member P Chidambaram, said, “Vikram Kirloskar's sudden passing away is a shock and a great loss to industry in India. Few business persons possessed his qualities of leadership, compassion and genuine friendship. His contribution to the automobile industry will be remembered forever.”

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “ Saddened to learn about the demise of Vikram Kirloskar.

A pioneer in Indian automobile industry, his contributions to the progress of the nation shall always be remembered. My profound condolences to members of his family.“

