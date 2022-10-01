Home Nation

18-year-old domestic help 'electrocuted while mopping floor'; victim's sister says it's 'murder'

The sister of the deceased has alleged three men, who lived in the same house, for her murder.

Published: 01st October 2022 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

(Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died here in the Palam Vihar area after being electrocuted while she was mopping the floor, police said on Saturday.

The sister of the deceased has alleged three men, who lived in the same house, for her murder.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday when the teenager, who lived in rented accommodation with her family in Molaheda village, went to work at a house in sector-22-A like usual.

She was mopping near the gate and after some time the family members saw her in an unconscious state.

She was taken to the nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

The victim's sister Mohini in her complaint filed on Friday alleged, "I suspect that someone here molested my sister and she was killed while protesting.

Even if it is not so, there are three members of the family who are responsible for the death of my sister.

" Following the complaint of Mohini, an FIR has been registered against three under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station.

"As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered. The matter is being investigated. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after postmortem. Action will be taken as per the law only after verifying the facts," said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Palam Vihar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic help electrocuted in Palam Vihar murder
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp